Dozens of area kids get to “Shop with a Cop”

More than three dozen kids from Andrew and Buchanan Counties got a chance to go shopping with an officer Wednesday night in St. Joseph.

Just ahead of the Christmas holiday, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 took 45 area kids shopping at South Belt Walmart. 40 officers from six different agencies from northwest Missouri also took part in the event. Agencies included the St. Joseph Police Department, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department, Andrew County Sheriff’s Department, Country Club Village Police Department, Savannah Police Department and Missouri Western State University’s Police Department. The FOP said the kids were nominated by their schools or by officers they met on calls for service in Andrew or Buchanan County to be able to attend.

A second shopping event also took place in Cameron for around 8 kids at the Cameron Walmart sponsored by the lodge.