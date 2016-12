A 60-year-old inmate in the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron died Wednesday of apparent natural causes.

The Missouri Department of Corrections said at 12:44 a.m. Wednesday Victor Edwards was pronounced dead at the correctional center.

Edwards was serving a 30-year sentence for first-degree statutory sodomy from Sullivan County. He was received into the Missouri Department of Corrections in October of 2010.

The department said Edwards died of apparent natural causes.