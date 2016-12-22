Obituaries December 17-21

Frances “Frankie” Kirschner

1932-2016

Frances “Frankie” Kirschner 84, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, December 17, 2016 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born February 15, 1932 in St. Joseph, MO, She worked at Benton Club for many years. She was an avid bowler, and loved dogs and animals, and she was a member of Freeman Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. Frankie was preceded in death by husbands, Allen McDowell, and Leonard Ray Kirschner, her parents, Garland & Mabel Mackley, and brother, James (Jimmy) Mackley. Survivors include, sons, Scott (Barbara) McDowell of Saint Joseph, MO, and Roger (Barb) McDowell of Northglenn, CO, 4 grandchildren, Heather, Josh, Cory, and Julia, and 11, great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm, on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at Rupp Funeral Home, with Rev. Vernon Maggart officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the in lieu of flowers to Meadow View Residential Care.

Larry Anthony

1946-2016

Larry Anthony, 70, King City, Missouri passed away Saturday, December 17, 2016 after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born October 15, 1946 to the late Harry E. Jr and late Nellie (Carter) Anthony.

Larry graduated from Central High School in 1964. After graduation he proudly served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. After serving his country he returned home and was hired with the St. Joseph Fire Department where he worked for twenty years and retired as Captain. During his time on the fire department Larry achieved his license as a paramedic and worked for Heartland Hospital East Ambulance service. He became the first Fire Medic in St. Joseph, Missouri. Larry was also a State of Missouri National EMS licensing examiner. After retirement from the fire department, Larry worked as District Administrator for the Gentry County Ambulance Department, Lipra Home Health, Davita Dialysis and was the King City building inspector. Larry was a member of the King City Legion and Lion’s Club. In 2009, Larry was awarded for outstanding citizenship and Good Samaritan Activity for saving a life. He was a member of the National Rifleman Association and for forty years had his Federal Firearms license. He owned Shooter’s Gunsmith Service which he enjoyed. Larry enjoyed his gunsmith services, hunting, woodworking, motorcycle riding, and westerns, but his first and top priority was his love for his family.

Larry is survived by his wife Vicki; children, Larry Anthony Jr, Christy Anthony, Robin Ridenour (Dallas), Tenille Forbes (Daryl), Dr. Devin Kennedy (Emily); eleven grandchildren; and brother, Michael Anthony.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the St. Joseph Fire Department Association or American Cancer Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Juanita M. Simpson

1942-2016

Elwood, Kansas – Juanita M.(Hess) Simpson, 74, of Elwood, Kansas passed away Sunday, December 18, 2016 at her home.

Juanita was born on June 15, 1942 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Thomas Jefferson & Mabel Stella (Cremain) Hess.

She was a member of the Kin Folk Gospel Church of Amazonia & was a homemaker.

Juanita married James William Simpson on January 17, 1976 in St. Joseph, Missouri. He preceded her in death on July 27, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents & two brothers, Gerald & Wilbert Hess.

Survivors; daughter, Betty Jo Montgomery, Manhattan, Kansas;

Sons – Bobby Gene Hall, Gerald Wayne Hall, John Wayne Hall all of Elwood, Kansas.

Step-daughters – Roberta Bauman, St. Joseph, Missouri;

Phyllis Diane Moulin, Tulsa, Oklahoma;

Step-sons; Clyde Simpson, St. Joseph, Missouri;

Floyd Simpson, Tulsa, Oklahoma;

Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews;

Sister – Virginia Stull, Elwood, Kansas

Brothers – Franklin Hess, Amazonia, Missouri;

David Hess, King City, Missouri.

Funeral Service: 10:00 A.M. Thursday, December, 22, 2016,

at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

Visitation: 6-8 Wednesday evening at the funeral home, where friends may call after 9 AM Wednesday.

Burial: Fanning Cemetery, Fanning, Kansas

Memorials: Elwood Fire Department or the Elwood United Community Church.

Kathryn “Katie” Housh

1921-2016

Kathryn “Katie” Housh, 95, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday, December 18, 2016 at her home.

She was born October 25, 1921 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

She married James Doyle Housh on December 22, 1946.

Katie was a graduate of Benton High School and worked at the Municipal court as a clerk for 18 years.

She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and the Altar Society. During WWII, she was part of a ladies touring softball team that traveled throughout the Midwest. She was an avid walker and liked to spend time at home.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents, Dmytro and Frances (Zincewiz) Kolega; son, Michael Housh; brothers, Harold, John, Michael, and William Kolega, sister, Mary Rucker; and infant sister, Anna.

Survivors include sons, Jay Housh (Rachelle) of Overland Park, Kansas and Bob Housh (Carol) of St. Joseph, Missouri; and granddaughter, Jamie Lee Housh of Mission, Kansas.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Horigan Chapel at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to American Red Cross, Alzheimer’s Association, or a charity of donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Marion Kay Agnew (Forsberg)

1956-2016

Marion Kay Agnew (Forsberg) was born Tuesday, November 27th, 1956; and passed away Sunday, December 18th, 2016. Visitation Wednesday, December 21st, 2016, 6:30pm – 8:00pm. Located at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Services Thursday, December 22nd, 2016, 11:00am; officiating Rev. Michael Strickland. Located at the First Baptist Church. Interment located at the Cummings Cemetery.

Paul J. Kerner

1960-2016

Paul J. Kerner, 56, Savannah, Missouri passed away Monday, December 19, 2016 at Mosaic Life Care.

He was born August 25, 1960 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Paul proudly served in the United States Marines and later the Air National Guard at Rosecrans. He worked for Missouri Western State University in the maintenance department.

He loved to camp, fish, and was great with his hands. He enjoyed spending time with and cooking elaborate meals for his loved ones. He loved all kinds of animals and enjoyed family gatherings.

Paul was preceded in death by his infant son, Paul Joseph; and sister, Mary Beth Schenecker.

Survivors include sons, Zack Kerner (Carli) of Kansas City, Missouri and Daulton Kerner (Brittany) of Smithville, Missouri; grandson, Graham; parents, Joseph and Anne Marie(Bohr) Kerner; and siblings, Kathy Seufert (Matt), Ellen Benitz (Roger), Barbara Stanley (Barney), Joseph Kerner (Tracy) and Anne Marie Griffin (Randy).

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will receive friends 1:00 to 3:00 P.M., Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to M’Shoogys Famous Emergency Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Orville “Will” Reynolds

1988-2016

Orville “Will” Reynolds 28, St. Joseph, MO., died Monday, December 19, 2016 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. Born June 9, 1988, He enjoyed the Denver Broncos, and rock music. Survivors include, father, Richard Mithcell (Rhonda Cohick), Alpena, AR, mother, Patricia (Richard) Patel, aunt, Carol Morales of St. Joseph, MO, son, William Ray, sisters, Tanya Hawkins, Stephanie Wallace, brothers, James Wallis, Justin Cohick, and Nicolas Cohick.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to the Will Reynolds memorial fund in care of the Rupp funeral Home.

Joyce Raines

1956-2016

Joyce Raines 60, of Maze, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, December 19, 2016 in Wichita, KS hospital. She was born July 13, 1956 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the Berniece and Robert Raines, attended Helen Davis School, and worked at the Shelter Workshop, before moving to the Wichita area. She worked D Maids in the Laundry Department, Wichita, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a niece Samantha Smith. Survivors include, brother, Christopher Raines, and sister, Christie Raines both of St. Joseph, MO, Step Sister Rona Miller, 3 nieces Tiffany Griffith, Lond Ramseier, Berlin Miller, nephews Cody and Brandon Raines, great niece Harmoney Williams, and 2 great nephews Try’Shon Page and Antionio Williams, and her Wichita Kansas family.

Wichita Services: Visitation 6-7 PM Wednesday, with a memorial service starting at 7:00 PM Wednesday, at the Downing & Lahey Mortuary, 6555 East Central, Wichita, KS. St. Joseph Services: Friday 10:00 am, at the Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leann Van Zandt officiating. The Interment will be at the Elmo Cemetery.

Gloria Elizabeth Roberts

1925-2016

Gloria Elizabeth Roberts 91, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at a Saint Joseph, MO health care center. She was born August 14, 1925 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Gladys and Alva McQuiston. She worked at Chase Candy Company, Big Smith, Whitaker Cable, and Tiffany Square. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed word search puzzles and reading, she attended Faith Valley Church of God. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Albert McQuiston. Survivors include daughter, Patricia (Gene) Sample, son, Mike (Cindy) Roberts of St. Joseph, MO, 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, several nieces and nephews. A graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 10:30 am, at the Memorial Park Cemetery, Pastor Mark Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Carol “Jody” Joan Turner

1946-2016

Carol “Jody” Joan Turner 70, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at a St. Joseph Hospital. She was born July 13, 1946 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Molly and John Thompson. She married Bill Turner July 15, 1961 and they shared 55 years together She was the owner operator of W.A. Turner Motors with her husband. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed going to auctions, car rides, bird watching, painting, and doing puzzles. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters, Shirley McKnight, and Sharon “Susie” Thompson. Survivors include, husband, Bill Turner, Sr. of the home, daughter, Carol (Drew, Sr.) Woosley, son, William Turner Jr., daughter, Penny (Danny) Frans, and son, Brian Turner, 10 grandchildren, Drew, Billy Jo, Cassidy, Lucas, Colten, Danny, Lacy, Brandon, Christopher, and Ricki, 15 great great grandchildren, and two brothers, Louis (Ruth) Thompson, and Dennis “Mikey” Thompson.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 am, on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Rupp Funeral Home, with Rev. William Martin officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Thelma Maxine Mears

1915-2016

Thelma Maxine Mears 101, Faucett, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2016 in Saint Joseph, MO.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm, on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at Rupp Funeral Home, with Rev. Brian Williams officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Betty J. Ball

1931-2016

Betty J. Ball, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at Mosaic Life Care.

She was born December 3, 1931 in Stanberry, Missouri.

Betty was married to Burley C. Ball, Sr. who preceded her in death.

She was a member of the Block Parent program and her children’s PTA. She loved Sunday dinners and was “famous” for fried chicken dinners. She greatly enjoyed Christmas and getting gifts for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her husband; parents, Walter and Zelma (Ditmars) Jennings; son, Burley C. Ball, Jr.; daughter, Connie Harmon; and eight siblings.

Survivors include children, Marilyn McCourt (Pat) of Onaga, Kansas, Sandra Coy of St. Joseph, Barbara Martin (Scott) of Mound City, Missouri, Mike Ball (Vicki) of St. Joseph, Brenda O’Meara of St. Joseph, and Rick Ball (Stephanie) of St. Joseph; numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and brother, Tommy Jennings of Omaha, Nebraska.

The family will receive friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Betty loved Christmas, please wear your favorite Christmas sweater. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery 1:00 P.M Wednesday, December 28, 2016. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Daniel L. Rath

1970-2016

Daniel L. Rath, 46, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Mosaic Life care.

He was born June 22, 1970 in Hastings, Nebraska.

Daniel was a spelunker (caving enthusiast), enjoyed karaoke and had been in New Generation Singers.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirleen Kay (Colwell) Rath.

Survivors include his father, Bernard Lynn Rath, Savannah, Missouri; brother, Randy Alan Rath, St. Joseph; companion, Donna Cook, St. Joseph; and aunt, Caroline Pence.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Harvard Cemetery, Harvard, Nebraska 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, December, 28th at the United Church of Christ in Harvard, Nebraska. The family will receive friends 12:00 Noon to 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.