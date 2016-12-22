Partly sunny today with chance of snow overnight

The weather looks quiet today with highs in the low to mid 40s. However, this holiday weekend there will be a couple possible weather threats. The first will come on Friday morning when there will be the chance for a wintry mix in the form of freezing drizzle or light snow north of Interstate 70. By the afternoon, temperatures will warm above freezing with just drizzle or light rain possible. On Christmas, a very strong storm system will move through the area. Storms may be capable of damaging winds across eastern Kansas and extreme western Missouri. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: A chance of snow, mainly after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Areas of drizzle, snow, freezing drizzle, and sleet before 10 a.m., then areas of drizzle, snow, and sleet between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., then areas of drizzle after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 39. South southeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Areas of drizzle before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Christmas Day: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 37.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 37.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.