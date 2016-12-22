Police investigate after gunmen make off with woman’s purse

The St. Joseph Police Department is searching for two men after two St. Joseph residents were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night.

Sgt. Kevin Cummings said officers responded to the incident around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of S. 12th St.

He said a man and a woman had allegedly just gotten out of their vehicle when they were approached by two gunmen who demanded their money. Cummings said the woman was reluctant to give up her purse and one of the gunmen fired a shot into the ground allegedly telling her to give up the money or he would kill her.

The man who approached the woman was described as being in his late teens or early 20s with a slight mustache, slim build, average height and wearing a hooded sweatshirt. Little description information was available on the other suspect other than he was a black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. Both men were carrying handguns.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (816) 271-4777 or the Tips Hotline at (816) 238-TIPS.