Union Star under boil advisory

The City of Union Star is under a boil advisory after a water line break Thursday.

The city plans to remain under a boil advisory until further notice. It said the issue needs to be repaired and quality testing completed before the advisory can be lifted.

“We are doing everything possible to accomplish this in time for Christmas,” the city said in a news release. “A notice will be posted when the advisory has been lifted.”

Residents are being urged to boil water vigorously for 3 minutes for drinking, cooking, and brushing their teeth. Also ice cubes made should be disposed of and made with boiled water.

“Wash dishes in water containing 1 teaspoon of household bleach per gallon. Automatic dishwashers may stay hot enough during the dry cycle to adequately disinfect,” the release stated. “Bathing is usually okay without any additional water treatment.”