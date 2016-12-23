Adopt-A-Family Christmas assistance down to the last 40

The AFL-CIO Community Service’s Adopt-A-Family program has high hopes of getting all of its families adopted by the end of Friday.

Penny Adams, Ex. Dir. with AFL-CIO said the last 40 families are being called in to go shopping through the gift room.

“These families were not personally selected for adoption however they are being adopted by the agency. When these families shop, if they cannot find adequate gifts for each family member, we will be giving them Kmart gift cards,” she said. “That will allow them the opportunity try and get items for those family members.”

Adams said they are having difficulty contacting around a dozen families over the phone so volunteers are visiting several to let them know to come in. She said anyone who’s applied for assistance and has not heard from the program yet should give the agency a call for details at (816) 364-1131.