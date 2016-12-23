Chance of weekend showers with possible thunderstorms on Christmas

A line of rain, snow, and ice pellets will move through the area today from the SE to the NE with it all turning to rain by 11 a.m. The rain will move out by the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid 40s. Dense fog is possible and may cause visibility issues Saturday morning so caution will need to be taken. On Christmas, a very strong storm system will move through the area with storms capable of damaging winds across eastern Kansas and extreme western Missouri. This threat appears to be mainly in the afternoon and early evening timeframe as of now. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: A chance of showers, mainly before 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 43. South southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 9 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 26. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Areas of fog before noon. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of rain, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 49 by 5 .am. East southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Christmas Day: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after noon. High near 61. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 40.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.