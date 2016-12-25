KnitWits to return to downtown Library as Craft & Chat

A crafting club formerly known by the name KnitWits plans to return to the downtown Library in January as Craft & Chat.

The Library said the club is for all things crafty. People are welcome to sit, craft and visit. Librarian, Jen Wildhagen, will be on hand to help with knitting and some crochet.

“Bring a project you’re working on, one you want to start or use the supplies we have on hand for knitting and crocheting during the program,” the library said in a news release. “Finished projects made with library supplies may be taken home.”

The club will begin meeting weekly on Tuesdays starting January 3rd from 5 – 6 p.m. No need to sign up, just drop in. All ages and crafts welcome. If you have questions, call (816) 232-3812 and ask for Jen.

This program, and all other library programs, are free and open to the public.