Update on city’s plans to turn downtown parking garage into retail space

(Update) – Demolition has been completed and renovations are in the works for the old parking garage at 9th and Felix that will soon bring the expansion of downtown retail spaces.

St. Joseph City Manager Bruce Woody said the upper story of the parking garage had been closed for some time because of structural issues.

“So we’ve taken that structure down now, what’s going to replace it is a three story structure for retail,” Woody said. “Then a total of 300 parking spaces will be on the upper two floors, 150 per floor.

Woody said the first floor will have a grocery story on the west side facing Felix Street Square and on the other side possibly restaurants or other retail uses.

“It wasn’t that long ago you could buy and sell buildings downtown, now folks are hanging on to them and they’re wanting to lease buildings and maintain their ownership,” Woody said. “That’s one of the first and earliest clues of good economic activity going on downtown.”

Woody said requests for proposals are out for the major tenant spaces in the retail structure but no final details or building timetable are known as of yet.