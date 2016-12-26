Agency to take over disability services in January

In less than a week Easterseals Midwest will officially take over disability services formally provided by Progressive Community Services and expanding job opportunities in St. Joseph.

As we previously report, January 1, Easterseals will transition Progressive’s Community Living services to Easterseals Midwest.

“We’re taking over the services that are currently provided by Progressive. They’ve asked us to come in and provide the community living support that they’ve been doing for years,” said Jeanne Marshall, Chief Program Officer with Easterseals. “The federal government who funds these types of services has put out a rule that says you can no longer provide targeted case management which is where you help oversee the person’s services and help them access what they need and you help them access funding for their services, you can’t do that as well as be the service provider.”

Marshall said in addition to taking on the staff members who are currently working in positions with Progressive they are also looking to fill additional positions.

“We offered to hire everybody who was working for progressive in this capacity and we’ve been working with them over the past few months in this transition,” Marshall said.

Around 30 full and part-time positions are being added. CLICK HERE to apply.

“We would like to hire people who have experience working with people with developmental disabilities,” Marshall said. “But we also provide the training that’s necessary for them to be able to complete their job.”

Easterseals will open a satellite office in St. Joseph.

“We’re not taking over Progressive’s building. They are probably going to be expanding and doing some other services once January comes,” Marshall said.