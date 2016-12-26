Health Department closed over lunch this week

The St. Joseph Health Department is suspending services over the lunch hour this week.

The Health Department will be closed for lunch December 27-30.

All City offices are closed Monday, December 26th, and Monday, January 2nd in observance of Christmas, and New Year’s Day, respectively.

The City of St. Joseph Health Department, at 904 S 10th Street, will suspend services only during lunch the week of Tuesday, December 27th through Friday, December 30th.

The following lunch-time schedule will be in effect:

The Clinic front desk (first floor) will close from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; phone number

816-271-4725.

The Women, Infants and Children (WIC) front desk (first floor) will close from 12:00 noon to

1:00 p.m.; phone number 816-271-4723.

The Administration front desk (second floor) will close from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; phone number

816-271-4636 option 2.

The services affected in the clinic are pregnancy testing and case management, TB services,

immunization services, HIV/STD testing and case management. WIC, which is in the same area

as the clinic, will also close for an hour. The closure of the administrative offices front desk

impacts vital statistics (including issuance of Missouri birth and death certificates),

environmental services, and community health services. Please leave a voicemail message and your call will be promptly returned. If you need assistance right away, contact a division that is

open and someone will help to the best of their ability until the division you need returns.

These closures will affect Health Department services only. All other agencies at the Patee

Market Health Center will be open as scheduled.