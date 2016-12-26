Planned road work for northwest Missouri, Dec. 26 – Jan. 1

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the Northwest Missouri region planned for the week of Dec. 26– Jan.1 from the Missouri Department of Transportation. In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. With the possibility of winter weather, scheduled maintenance and construction projects may be postponed.

MoDOT will halt temporary lane closures throughout the state to accommodate an increase in traffic due to the New Year holiday. Most temporary lane closures will stop at noon on Friday, Dec. 30, and resume again Tuesday morning, Jan. 3. Some long-term closures and head-to-head traffic will remain in place.

MoDOT reminds the public to stay alert, watch for road work, buckle up, slow down, and drive with extreme caution through work zones and in changing weather conditions.

Buchanan County

Interstate 29 and U.S. Route 36 – Crossover maintenance, Dec. 27 – 30

Route 116 – From Route M to Route E for sealing, Dec. 27 – 30

Clinton County

Route 33 – At Isley Road for drainage work, Dec. 27 – 30

Route 116 – From U.S. Route 169 to the Buchanan County line for sealing, Dec. 27 – 30

Route 33 – From Clinton Street to Short Street in Lathrop for drainage work, Dec. 27 – 30

Daviess County

Route 13 – From Route 6 to Route HH for sealing, Dec. 27 – 30

DeKalb County

Route J – From Route 6 to Patton Road for drainage work, Dec. 27 – 30

Route N – CLOSED from Route 6 to U.S. Route 36 for several culvert replacements, Dec. 27 – 30, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The entire route will not be closed every day, but will be closed in short segments along the route as crews replace culverts. They will begin near Route 6 and progress south through the week towards U.S. Route 36.

Gentry County

Route Z – Sealing, Dec. 28 – 30

Grundy County

U.S. Route 65 and Route 6 – Pothole patching, Dec. 27 – 30

Harrison County

I-35 – At the Route N overpass for drainage work, Dec. 27

I-35 – At the U.S. Route 136 overpass for drainage work, Dec. 28

U.S. Route 69 – From Miller Street to Allen Street in Bethany for drainage work, Dec. 29

Holt County

Route 111 – From Route 118 to U.S. Route 59 for pothole patching, Dec. 27 – 30

U.S. Route 59 – From the city limits of Skidmore to I-29 (Oregon exit) for pothole patching, Dec. 27 – 30

Linn County

Route 139 – Brush cutting, Dec. 27 – 30

U.S. Route 36 – From Route 11 to Route TT for sealing, Dec. 27 – 29

Mercer County

Route P – CLOSED at the Brushy Creek Bridge for a bridge replacement. The road will be closed until February 2017.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – From the One Hundred and Two River Bridge to Route 46 for shoulder work, Dec. 27 – 30

U.S. Route 136 – From Route J to the Gentry County line for sealing, Dec. 27 – 30

Route AE – Pothole patching, Dec. 28 – 30

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 and Route 5 – Shoulder work, Dec. 27 – 30