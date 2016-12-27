Andrew County investigating armed robbery at convenience store

An armed robbery early Tuesday morning in Andrew County could have ties to recent St. Joseph robberies.

Andrew County Sheriff Bryan Atkins said Tuesday around 12:41 a.m. an armed robbery took place at the Jessie’s Last Stop Convenience Store, located at 6101 North Belt Highway and County Line Road in Country Club Village.

Atkins said the store clerk notified officials of the robbery. The suspects were described as one white man and two black men wearing bandanas and ski masks. The only clothing description provided was that one of the suspects had on a blue hoodie.

“The suspects entered the store, displayed a weapon and demanded money from the register. During the robbery, one of the suspect fired a round from his gun,” Atkins said. “Suspects took an undetermined amount of cash, a few cartons of cigarettes, and some potato chips.”

No injuries were reported. The suspects fled the store on foot into the dark.

“Investigators are continuing to work on the case,” Atkins said. “It is believe that the suspects could be the same individuals responsible for the robberies that have occurred in St Joseph the past few days.”

As we previously reported, the St. Joseph Police Department is investigating after two gas stations were held up at gunpoint over the past several days.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with any information regarding this case to call the Sheriff’s Office at 816-324-4114 or the St Joseph Tips Hotline at (816) 238-TIPS.