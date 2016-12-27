Fair weather and warmer temps for the week

Fair weather with above normal day time temperatures are in store for the area through the weekend. Next chance for widespread rain comes early next week. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 49. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 29. South wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. West northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 24.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 48.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 50%.