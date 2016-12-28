Buchanan County family heading to Disney after lottery win

A local family plans to go to Disney World with their lottery winnings.

According to the Missouri Lottery, Janessa Johnson won $100,000 on a scratcher ticket she bought Dec. 15 at On The Go located at 2014 S. Belt Highway in St. Joseph.

“I couldn’t believe what I scratched, that I was seeing it right,” Johnson said in the news release.

According to the Missouri Lottery, Johnson is an ophthalmic technician. Johnson said she and her husband plan to surprise their four kids with news of the Disney trip, which will be their first big family vacation together.

In fiscal year 2016, players in Buchanan County won more than $10.6 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. An additional $4.1 million from Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county, and $1.2 million was paid in retailer incentives.