City collecting Christmas Trees for disposal

The City of St. Joseph is now accepting live Christmas Trees for disposal.

Residents can drop of their trees until January 17 at Drake Softball Complex located at 22nd and SW Parkway. The city said there is no cost to drop of trees but they are asking people to make sure all ornaments are removed as well as tree stands and that there is no tinsel or other decorations.

It’s a service the city provides every year. The Parks Department said the trees will be hauled away to the landfill. The trees will be ran through a chipper for composting.