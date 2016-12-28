Doniphan County chase ends in crash in front of Walmart

A chase out of Doniphan County ended in a crash in front of South Belt Walmart Tuesday night.

The St. Joseph Police Department shutdown South Belt Highway for about an hour Tuesday after the crash. An advisory was issued shortly before 9:30 p.m. warning drivers to avoid the 3000 block of S. Belt.

Sgt. Roy Hoskins with the St. Joseph Police Department said the pursuit started in Doniphan County and the St. Joseph Police Department was assisting when it crossed into their jurisdiction. Hoskins said he could not comment on the pursuit. We are currently awaiting a call back from the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office for further details in the case.