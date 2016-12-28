Grandfather pleads no contest after 8-year-old driver dies

TROY, Kan. (AP/Post staff contributions) — A northeast Kansas man whose 8-year-old granddaughter was killed in a crash last year as she drove him home from church has pleaded no contest in her death.

Dennis Meers, 57, of St. Joseph, entered the plea to an aggravated child endangerment charge last week. Sentencing is set for Feb. 6.

As previously reported, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in November 2015, Meers let the 8-year-old Cadence Orcutt drive, but she lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned in rural Doniphan County. Cadence was killed when she was ejected and the vehicle landed on top of her.

Meers previously was sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony driving on a revoked license. In 1996 and 2001, Meers was convicted in Missouri on charges of being a persistent offender for driving while intoxicated.