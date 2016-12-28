Maysville man injured in crash with tree

A man was taken to the hospital Monday night after his vehicle hit a tree in DeKalb County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 29-year-old Bradley Driller of Maysville was driving a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis northbound on Mo. 33 shortly before 11 p.m. The patrol said his vehicle went off the east side of the roadway, down a grass embankment and hit a tree. Driller was transported by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center with what was described as a moderate injury. He was not reported to be wearing a seat belt.