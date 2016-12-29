High fire danger a concern today and tomorrow

High fire danger is a concern over the next couple days with gusty winds around 20 to 25 mph at times. Dry conditions and dry grasses across the area will make it difficult to control any fires that ignite. Outdoor burning is strongly cautioned against on Thursday and Friday. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 23. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Light south southwest wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. North wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain and snow before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow before 7am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: A chance of rain before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.