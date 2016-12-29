Man facing charges after chase ends in crash in front of Walmart

A St. Joseph man is facing a variety of charges after a chase that started in Doniphan County ended in a crash Tuesday night in front of South Belt Walmart.

Slade Allen Miller, 26 is charged in Buchanan County with felonies for DWI as a persistent offender and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and a misdemeanor for domestic assault.

As we previously reported, South Belt highway was shut down for around an hour Tuesday night after a pursuit that started in Doniphan County crossed into Buchanan County and ended in a crash in front of Walmart. Court documents state Miller was arrested after Doniphan County Deputies chased him into Missouri and he crashed into another vehicle on S. Belt. Miller and two people in the other vehicle involved in the wreck, a man and a small child were all transported to Mosaic Life Care for treatment of what police described as minor injuries.

“During my contact with Slade, his speech was slurred, his eyes were glassy and bloodshot, and he had the strong odor of intoxicants on his breath when he spoke in my direction,” said Officer Robert Paul with the St. Joseph Police Department.

According to online court documents, Miller is being held in the Buchanan County Jail without bail after bond was denied on the assault charge.