Police investigated the area of the 2000 block of South 17th St. after a report of shots fired Thursday morning.

According to Sgt. Wayne Byrom with the St. Joseph Police Department, numerous residents called around 4 a.m. reporting hearing shots fired and when officers arrived on scene they located several spent shell casings.

Sgt. Byrom said officers didn’t find anything that had been hit or anyone injured and there’s no description of any suspects at this time.