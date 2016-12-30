Mostly sunny and warmer temps for New Year’s weekend

Above normal temperatures and mainly quiet conditions are expected for your upcoming holiday weekend. However, if Monday is a holiday for you as well, don’t plan on too many outdoor activities — rain is headed in that morning and may linger into the afternoon. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 51. Light south southwest wind increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. North northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Rain likely, mainly between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A chance of rain before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.