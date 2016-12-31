St. Joseph Post’s top picks of 2016

10. Python adoptions hit record numbers at St. Joseph Animal Shelter

The City of St. Joseph saw an increase in Ball Pythons found around town this year. In October we reported that the St. Joseph Animal Shelter found four Pythons around town and two other people called in to report finding two others and keeping them. That’s the most snakes found in St. Joseph ever, according to Stephen Normal with the shelter.

9. First time for second Shop St. Joseph grand prize drawing

For the first time in St. Joseph history, a second drawing of a Shop St. Joseph ticket resulted in a grand prize. Earlier this month, John and Mae Osborn of Savannah won the $10,000.

8. Area sports teams get new coaches

Both Northwest Missouri State University and Missouri Western State University hired new coaches in 2016. Northwest named Rich Wright as the 20th head coach of Bearcat Football Dec. 19. Matt Willimson was named the sixth head football coach in Western history Dec. 5.

The St. Joseph School District saw three coaches leave the district. In April, Chris Neff resigned as the boys basketball coach at Lafayette. In November, Matt Tabor stepped down as head coach of Benton’s High School football program. Earlier this month, Phil Pitts announced he’s resigning as Central High School’s head football coach.

7. Silver patrol cars make debut on St. Joseph streets

At the beginning of June, the St. Joseph Police Department started phasing in its new silver patrol vehicles. The six new Impalas and one Ford Taurus arrived around the beginning of the year but setting up all of the equipment required for officers to hit the road took some time.

6. Spratt Stadium renovations completed

Spratt Memorial Stadium at Missouri Western held its grand opening of the new Craig Field in August. The over $7 million construction project began in May 2015. New at the stadium are a concourse, concessions area, restrooms, team store, club level, including suites, and press box. Repairs and improvements were made to the home grandstand seating. There is also new field turf, a 2,500 square foot video scoreboard and Victory Plaza.

5. November Presidential Election

In Buchanan County 36,222 people cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election, a voter turnout of 69.58 percent. Around 15-percent less than the turnout predicted.

4. Winter weather causes crashes and delays in getting children home from school

Two police vehicles, three St. Joseph Public Works and Transportation spreader trucks and one pick-up were damaged as well as several school buses during a winter storm that hit earlier this month. The slick conditions caused issues in transporting students in the St. Joseph School District home. The last kids were dropped off around 10:15 Friday, Dec. 16. During the weather event, officers with the St. Joseph Police Department responded to around 75 crashes around town.

3. Atchison Plume

A chemical release occurred at MGP Ingredients in Atchison, Kan. in October after two commonly used chemicals were inadvertently mixed during a routine delivery. As a result of the chemical plume more than 100 people sought medical treatment related to respiratory concerns. While the plume was over the city of Atchison, residents were urged to stay inside for several hours, several schools were evacuated and residents were told to close all windows, and turn off air and furnaces.

2. Reuters report deems St. Joseph worse than Flint for cases of lead poisoning

A special report released earlier this month by the well-known business and financial news organization names St. Joseph of of nearly 3,000 places with more cases of lead poisoning than Flint, Michigan. Reporters tied St. Joseph’s lead poisoning in children mostly to neighborhoods with old homes.

1. Pioneer building catches fire

The building located at 5th and Francis, commonly known as the Pioneer building was destroyed by a large fire in November. The building was also known as the historic Tootle Opera House. The St. Joseph Fire Department said around 60 firefighters were on scene with around 15 firetrucks. The Savannah Fire Department and the Rosecrans Memorial Airport Fire Department assisted. Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.