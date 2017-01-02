Nutrition is key to successful health and fitness resolutions

At the beginning of every new year, many people make plans to quit something, start something or make other life changes.

Health and fitness goals are often on many people’s New Year’s resolutions list.

According to Austin Evans, owner of Fit Republic and Lean Kitchen Company, with New Year’s resolutions about weight loss and other healthy changes, nutrition is 80 percent of the key to success.

“Nutrition is so important and people can take all the supplements they want, they can work out, and that’s going to help accelerate it, but if your nutrition is not on point, you’re not going to get results,” Evans said.

Fit Republic is a nutrition store in St. Joseph specializing in sports nutrition, weight loss supplements and vitamins and minerals. Evans said they also take time to help educate customers on a healthy diet.

“Everything is about balance,” Evans said. “Quitting things cold turkey is very hard, you’re not going to probably be successful cold turkey, not many people are, they don’t have the discipline. If people want to take out pop from their diet if they’re drinking 120 ounces of pop a day and they go to none, they’re probably going to fail. So take it out in chunks… If you try to do everything at once, people don’t often succeed that way.”

Evans said he encourages people to get off fad diets unless they implement lifestyle changes and to stop paying so much attention to the scale.

“Pay attention to how you feel, pay attention to how your clothes fit, pay attention to how much easier that mile is getting on the treadmill, pay attention to those types of things,” Evans said.

In addition to Fit Republic, which has been open a year, Evans began a meal prep company, Lean Kitchen Company about a month ago. They offer breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks with options including low-carb, gluten-free and vegan. Evans said they’re selling about 500 meals a week just out of the cooler at Fit Republic for people dropping by to get a healthy lunch option. Meals are available to order online and pick up at Fit Republic on Sundays.

Fit Republic is located at 1331 South Belt Highway in St. Joseph. Evans said people can stop in for Lean Kitchen meals or to talk with them about setting up New Year’s fitness or health goals and plans. For more information, visit the Fit Republic Facebook page.