Colder temperatures on the way

A cold airmass will settle into the region this week with highs in the teens and 20s through Saturday. Light snow is expected across much of the area Thursday morning with the potential for light accumulations around an inch. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values between -1 and 9. North northwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values between zero and 10. North northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 18. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 10.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.