Highest New Year’s prices at the pump since 2014

According to AAA drivers are paying the highest gas prices over New Year’s since 2014.

AAA said the national average has moved higher for 34 of the past 35 days, largely due to market reactions to last fall’s OPEC deal. Pump prices increased by five cents on the week, by 18 cents per gallon on the month, and are up by 34 cents on the year.

Missouri fell in the top ten least expensive markets with an average of $2.18.

St. Joseph came in Tuesday with an average of $2.09 a gallon. That’s up two cents from a week ago and 38 cents from this time last year.