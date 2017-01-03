“Most Wanted” among 3 suspects extradited to Livingston County









Three suspects wanted on unrelated Missouri warrants were recently extradited back to Livingston County, including a Chillicothe man who has been on the county’s Most Wanted List for more than eight years.

According to Sheriff Steve Cox, Aiden W. Volker was extradited from Boston, Massachusetts where he was arrested after he left Canada. Cox said Volker, 27, has been sought since November, 2008 on a warrant alleging two counts of 2nd-degree burglary.

Cox also announced the extradition of Athena Rose Chandler of Brookfield from Lake Charles Louisiana, where she was arrested on a Livingston County arrest warrant. Chandler, 36, is charged with violating her probation on an original conviction of Stealing and Making a False Declaration.

Also extradited was Derrick C. Risinger, 32. Risinger was arrested in Walker County, Texas on a Livingston County arrest warrant for an alleged probation violation on his conviction on charges of possession of controlled substance.

Livingston County will be reimbursed by the State of Missouri for expenses incurred on these out-of-state extraditions, Cox said.