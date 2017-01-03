Obituaries December 29-31

Judith Mary “Judy” Snyder

1940-2016

Judith Mary “Judy” Snyder, 76, of Mayetta, surrounded by her family, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2016, at Stormont-Vail Hospital where she had been a patient since Monday.

Judy was born at Falls City, Nebraska, April 12, 1940, the daughter of Charles and Lovelle Sconce Stowell. She grew up at Falls City where she attended school until she was a freshman in high school, when the family moved to Wetmore where she graduated high school with the class of 1958.

She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church of Mayetta; the American Quarter Horse Assn.; and National Barrel Racing Assn. Judy qualified 11 years straight to participate in the World Barrel Racing Assn. Her love of horses ran deep—they were cared for and fed before her husband!

She married Farrell Snyder, August 9, 1958, at Wetmore. They lived at Topeka, Desoto, and St. Louis where they spent their working life. At Desoto, she drove a school bus for 10 years. They retired back to northeast Kansas, making Hiawatha their home before moving to Mayetta in 2010. He survives.

Also surviving are a son Kent Snyder of Holton; two daughters: Kerry (Parrish) Meredith of Overland Park, KS, Kellie (Mike) Brockhoff of Fairview; two sisters: Patricia Stein of Mesa, AZ, Phyllis Stowell SCL of Leavenworth; and five grandchildren.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church at Mayetta, at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2017, with Father Bill McEvoy as the celebrant. Private family inurnment will be at the Morrill Cemetery at a later date.

The Parish Rosary will be recited at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 5, led by Sister Josephine. Family to visit with friends immediately following the rosary.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Jackson County Humane Society, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha 66434.

Allen Evans

1956-2016

Allen Evans, 60, Union Star, Missouri passed away Thursday, December 29, 2016 in Union Star, Missouri.

He was born May 30, 1956 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Allen held multiple jobs with the Federal Government as an electrician.

He enjoyed collecting Lionel trains and antiques and loved to hunt and fish. Mr. Evans was a member of Beeville Masonic Lodge No. 261, A.F. & A.M., 3rd Degree Master Mason and 32nd Degree York Rite Mason, Beeville Chapter #191.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Kathryn (Brown) Evans; and sister, Jennifer Evans.

Survivors include son, Scott Evans (Jennifer) of Bismarck, North Dakota; grandchildren, Tucker and Bailee Evans; sister, Cheryl Fuston and Kathy Jo Evans-Krull; brothers, Rusty, Tony, and Randy Evans; numerous nieces and nephews; and fiancée, Cindy Cumley.

Graveside Farewell Services and Inurnment 1:30 P.M. Tuesday, Fairley Cemetery, Princeton, Missouri. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial donations be made to Fairley Cemetery, C/O Robertson Funeral Home, PO Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Bettie Gayle Linscott (Leason)

1927-2016

Bettie Gayle Linscott (Leason) was born Saturday, March 5th, 1927; and passed away Thursday, December 29th, 2016 in Atchison, Kansas. Visitation Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017, 9:30am – 11:00am. Located at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Chapel. Services Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017, 11:00am. Officiating Rev. Charlie Neill. Located at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Chapel. Interment located at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery.







Ruth Ellen Marie Lanter (Lutz)

1932-2016

Ruth Ellen Marie Lanter (Lutz) was born Tuesday, June 14th, 1932; and passed away Friday, December 30th, 2016 in Atchison, Kansas. Visitation Monday, January 2nd, 2017, 9:00am – 10:30am. Located at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Services Monday, January 2nd, 2017, 10:30am; officiating Rev. Russ Cooper. Located at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Interment located at the Horton Cemetery.









Murle D. Black

1930-2016

Murle D. Black passed away Friday, December 30, 2016. Surviving are his wife Joyce; two children, Cheryl Gilgour and Merlin, and their spouses; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Murle was the youngest of eight children born in Meckling, S.D., served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and also volunteered with The American Red Cross.

Celebration service will be held 1:30 P.M. Wednesday Grace Evangelical Church. Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.