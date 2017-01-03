Police investigate internal theft case at Rally House

Authorities are investigating after a manager at the St. Joseph Rally House reported multiple employees for theft.

According to a probable cause statement, in September a manager at the store located at 3702 Frederick reported a loss of $7,455.93 due to employee theft by four of her employees.

Karleigh Eckhardt, 21 of St. Joseph was charged Thursday in Buchanan County with a misdemeanor for stealing.

“One of the employees, Karleigh Marie Eckhardt, was reported by Rally House, to have made fraudulent merchandise returns and appropriated merchandise from the store with intent to retain possession of it and not pay for it,” said Det. Richard Shelton with the St. Joseph Police Department in court documents.

The court documents cite Eckhardt with fraudulent returns made between March and June totaling $4,172.66.

We left a message with the Buchanan County Prosecutor’s office to find out if there are other cases under review in connection with this case and are waiting to hear back.