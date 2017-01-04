Obituaries January 1-2

Mary L. Wigfield

1925-2017

Mary L. Wigfield, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday, January 1, 2017 at a local healthcare facility.

She was born December 14, 1925 to George and Flossie (Kidwell) Mead, they precede her in death.

Mary was a hairdresser her entire life, her customers were considered her friends and they always looked forward to her homemade cookies and coffee at their appointments.

She enjoyed gardening and always had the prettiest flowers.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack Wigfield; brothers, Charles, Wayne, Don, Bill, Loren, George, James and Bob Mead.

Survivors include daughter, Dana Taber(Eric); step-son Mike Wigfield (Renata); grandson Jack Taber; step-grandchildren, Pam Blackburn (Kevin), and Steve Wigfield (Victoria); numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Kenneth “Jim” James Claypool

1968-2017

Kenneth James “Jim” Claypool 48, of Branson, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2017 at the result of an automobile accident near Branson Missouri. He was born February 16, 1968 in Trenton, MO, son of Mary Ellen and Robert Claypool. He graduated from Grandview High School. He was working at Cox Medical Center, after retiring from the North KC School District after 25 years of service. He was very social and enjoyed time with his friends drinking coffee in the morning, garage saling, riding motorcycles and fishing. He was a Christian. Jim was preceded in death by father, Robert Eugene Claypool, and step father Daniel Diem. Survivors include, mother, Mary Ellen Diem of Brookfield, MO, sons, Michael Claypool of Cosby, MO, Chris Claypool of Branson, MO, and J.C. Miller (Amanda) of Lathrop, MO, and daughter Michelle (Wesley) McCardie of Excelsior Springs, MO, foster parents, Rex & Judy Jones of Stewartsville, MO, brother by heart Richard (Kayci) Jones of Stewartsville, MO, 5 grandchildren, sister, Zealier Jeanie Claypool of Grant City, MO, step grandmother, Mildred Buntin of St. Joseph, MO.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm, on Friday, January 6, 2017 at Rupp Funeral Home, with David H. Mejia officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Kerns-Freeman Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

DeLores E. Fletcher

1945-2017

DeLores E. Fletcher, 71, of Hiawatha, died early Monday, January 2, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family.

DeLores was born April 20, 1945, at St. Paul, Nebraska, one of eleven children of John and Rose Robak Koperski. She attended Kelso country school near her home at Farwell, Nebraska, where she grew up. DeLores later attended St. Anthony’s Catholic Grade School where she received her first communion and was confirmed. She graduated from Farwell High School in 1963 prior to graduating from the Northwest Institute of Medical Technology in Minneapolis, Minnesota. DeLores worked at the Hiawatha Community Hospital for 34 years as the Medical and X-Ray Technologist before retiring.

She was a devoted, long time member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Hiawatha, where she was active in the Altar Society. Through the Altar Society, DeLores volunteered for many years taking communion to the shut-ins. DeLores loved to bake, and for many years, with the help of her husband, they made rolls for Coffee and Rolls Sunday at Church. She enjoyed making pies and cakes for her friends. Her main interest was her grandchildren, always attending as many of their activities as possible. She enjoyed helping her grandson with his 4-H projects; also loved gardening and growing lilies. DeLores had been a very active member for many years of the Falls City, Nebraska Saddle Club.

DeLores married Daniel Grimes April 20, 1968. He died in 1989. On July 27, 1996, she married Maurice G. Fletcher at St. Ann Catholic Church in Hiawatha. He survives of the home.

Survivors include a daughter Tamala (Todd) Simmons of St. Joseph, Missouri; a son Todd (JoLynn) Grimes of Sabetha, KS; grandchildren: Trevor Simmons, Cole and Mya Grimes, Step-daughter Stacey (Richard) Beyer of Liberty, Missouri; step-grandchildren: Brandon, Katy and David Beyer. Also surviving are sisters Agnes (Ron) Lewandowski of Grand Island, Nebraska, JoAnn (Justin) Kuszak of Ashton, Nebraska, Marie (Daryl) Platek, Sally (Tom) Mudloff, all of St. Paul, Nebraska; brothers: Pete Koperski (friend Dolores Mc Donnell) of Tracey, Missouri, Henry (Rose) Koperski of St. Paul, Nebraska, John (Jan) Koperski of Ogallala, Nebraska, Ted (Margaret) Koperski of Lincoln, Nebraska, Ben (Mary) Koperski of Cody, Wyoming, with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a step-son Maurice Fletcher, Jr.; a step-grandson Wade Fletcher; a sister Frances Kush; nephews Jerrid Mudloff and Eric Koperski; 5 half brothers, and a half sister.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann Catholic Church in Hiawatha, at 12 Noon Thursday, January 5, with Father Matt Koperski and Father Dan Gardner as con celebrants. Interment will follow at the Hiawatha Cemetery.

Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha after 10 a.m. Wednesday. The Parish Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the family receiving friends.

The family request Mass offerings in lieu of flowers. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee which may be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., 66434.

Faye E. Scott

1971-2017

Wathena, Kansas – Faye E. Scott, 45, passed away Monday, January 2, 2017 at her home in Wathena, Kansas.

Faye was born on August 28, 1971 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Michael & Linda Sue (Ducas) Haynes.

She worked for Herzog as an accountant & manager.

Faye married Stuart Scott. He survives of the home.

Additional survivors: sons, Blake Haynes (Veronica) of Lebanon, Missouri;

Kolby Scott of the home;

Bryce Scott (Talia) of Omaha, Nebraska;

Daughters, Alexis Scott of the home;

Shelby Scott of Wichita, Kansas;

Parents, Mike & Linda Sue Haynes of St. Joseph, Missouri;

Brothers, Bill Haynes (Lori) of St. Joseph, Missouri;

Chris Haynes of St. Joseph, Missouri;

Chuck Haynes (Gudrun) of Beloit, Wisconsin;

Grandchildren, Tayten Blatchford & Haisley Scott;

Nieces & nephews.

There are no scheduled services or visitation. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, KS. is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials: Wathena EMS