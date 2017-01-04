St. Joseph Sears to close

The Sears in St. Joseph is on the chopping block in the latest list of store closings.

Sears Holdings said in an effort to continue to strategically and aggressively evaluate its store space and productively it is closing some unprofitable stores.

Wednesday, the company informed associates at 78 Kmart stores and 26 Sears stores that their stores would be closings this spring. On that list is the Sears in St. Joseph.

Sears Holdings said the decision to close stores is difficult but necessary as it moves to take actions to strengthen the company’s operations and fund its transformation. It said many of the stores closing have struggled with their financial performance for years.

“We have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around. But in order to meet our objective of returning to profitability, we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so, which will give our better performing stores a chance at success,” the company stated in a news release.

It said eligible associates impacted by the store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.

Liquidation sales will begin as early as January 6 at all closing stores. The St. Joseph location will close at the end of March. In December the company previously announced 46 other locations up for closure.