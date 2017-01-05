Few delays at KCI with snowy conditions

Crews with the Kansas City Airport said Thursday morning that travelers should check their flights but that there are very few delays due to weather.

On Twitter, KCI said crews have been out all night clearing snow. The airport said that the cold temperatures are making a light but dry snow so the jets are helping to clear the runways. Around 6 a.m. the airport also said it saw no outbound delays but a few inbound ones. It’s urging travelers to check flykci.com for information on their flights.

The National Weather Service said 1.9 inches of unofficial snowfall totals were reported at KCI Thursday shortly before 6 a.m.