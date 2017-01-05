Nodaway County New Year’s Saturation nets two DWI arrests

A special enforcement operation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Nodaway County on New Year’s Eve netted three arrests, along with nearly 60 citations and warnings.

Captain James E. McDonald, commanding officer Troop H, St. Joseph, announced the results of the DWI saturation.

From 7 p.m. on December 31, 2016, to 3 a.m. on January 1, 2017, six officers patrolled Nodaway County with a goal of detecting impaired drivers and other traffic violations that contribute to traffic crashes. As a result of the operation, there were two arrests for driving while intoxicated, one misdemeanor drug arrest, seven traffic citations issued, and 52 warnings given.

“Impaired driving poses a significant threat to motorists on Missouri’s roadways,” stated Captain McDonald. “One of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s highest priorities is removing the impaired driver from our roadways. If drinking is part of your plans, choose a sober designated driver.”