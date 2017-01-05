Teen hurt in crash with snow plow truck

A teenager from Stanberry, Missouri was injured in a crash with a MODOT snow plow truck Wednesday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Abigayle Davis, 16, lost control of her vehicle along U.S. Highway 136 two miles west of Stanberry at 10:00 p.m. According to a crash report, her vehicle began to slide on the snow-covered roadway, roated counter-clockwise, crossed the center line and crashed sideways into an International snow plow truck in oncoming traffic.

Davis was transported to Northwest Medical Center in Albany. The driver of the MODOT vehicle was not injured. He was identified as David Simmerman, 28, of Stanberry.