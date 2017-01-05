Temperatures in the teens today and tomorrow

Light snow will taper off this morning with little to no additional accumulation. Temperatures only in the teens today will fall into the single digits with some parts of northeast KS and northern MO dropping below zero. Combined with light winds of 5 to 10 mph this will create wind chill values as cold as 15 below zero. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: A slight chance of snow before 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17. Wind chill values between -2 and 5. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 1. Wind chill values between -4 and -9. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values between -8 and 2. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 8. Wind chill values between -1 and 4. South southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.