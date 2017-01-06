Firefighters in Chillicothe respond to flue fire

A family and firefighters are safe after a flue fire at a home in Livingston County Friday that ignited some ammo.

Chief Darrell Wright with the Chillicothe Fire Department said crews responded to a home located at in the 11000 block of Liv 2313 around 9:20 a.m.

“While we were in route we were advised that the roof was now on fire,” Wright said. “Upon arrival, we found a 1 1/2 story structure with smoke coming from the eaves.”

Wright said all of the individuals in the home were out when crews arrived on scene.

“We made entry with hand line to the upstairs part of the house. We could hear ammunition popping so we waited until we had water to open the upstairs door and cool the room,” Wright said. “The upstairs storage room was hot enough that it had ignited some of the contents. Entry was made and the fire was found to be behind the fireplace and into the structure framing around the fireplace.”

Wright said the fire spread into the storage room and smoke damage went throughout the entire structure. No injuries were reported.

“We were on scene for about 3 1/2 hours,” Wright said. “Cause of the fire is listed to be started by a flue fire that was not contained to the flue.”

The Chillicothe Fire Department received mutual aid with a tanker from the Chula Fire Department. The Green Township Fire Department was also called but canceled prior to arriving.