Missouri Western Planetarium presentations include sea monsters

The Bushman Planetarium at Missouri Western State University will present shows on “Sea Monsters” and “Nanocams.”

The January 11th show, “Sea Monsters,” takes viewers on a journey back in time to when dinosaurs dominated the land and an assortment of creatures swam, hunted and fought for survival beneath the prehistoric seas. The film is narrated by Liev Schreiber.

The January 19th presentation features two shows, “Fractals” and “Nanocams.” “Fractals” gives viewers a tour of nature’s fractals, endlessly repeating patterns made from simple algebraic equations. “Nanocams” explores life forms that are invisible to the human eye but contribute to a better understanding of the world we live in.

The planetarium features a Digistar 4 projection system and a dome that is tilted slightly, rather than directly overhead, making viewing easier. A 17-channel stereo sound system enhances the viewing experience.

The presentations will be at at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 and Thursday, Jan. 19. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for children, students, military and seniors. The planetarium is located in Agenstein Hall, room 147.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the door. Doors open 20 minutes before showtime.

For more information, visit the website or call (816) 271-4288.