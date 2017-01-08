Food Inspections for December

SMOOTH ENDINGS

3606 B Beck Rd

Observations

– Handwashing Facilities.* -A handwashing facility shall be located: (A) To allow convenient use by employees in food preparation, food dispensing, and warewashing areas; and (B) In, or immediately adjacent to, toilet rooms. -1. No hand at bar as required

– Food Storage -At least 15 cm (6 inches) above the floor.

– Repairing -The physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair at all times to insure they are cleanable and not a source of possible contamination

– Good Repair and Proper Adjustment -Equipment components such as doors, seals, hinges, fasteners, and kick plates shall be kept intact, tight, and adjusted in accordance with manufacturer’s specifications

– Toilet Rooms, Enclosed -A toilet room located on the premises shall be completely enclosed and provided with a tight-fitting and self-closing door except that this requirement does not apply to a toilet room that is located outside a food establishment and does not open directly into the food establishment such as a toilet room that is provided by the management of a shopping mall

SAN JOSE STEAKHOUSE

4015 S 169 HWY

Observations

– Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions -Clean walls, floors, ceiling on a regular basis. -1. Clean walk-in cooler floor under the shelves



MUGSHOTS LLC

1720 St. Joseph Ave.

No observations

KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN

813 S Belt Hwy

Observations

– Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Hot and Cold Holding.* -Foods that require Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food must be maintained at 41F or colder, if not, food must be discarded and denatured -1. Some foods were discarded, others moved, cooling unit was set incorrectly

– Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils. -Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

– Wiping Cloths, Use Limitation -Keep wiping clothes in sanitizer when not in use

– Repairing -The physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair at all times to insure they are cleanable and not a source of possible contamination

FELIX STREET PUB

516 Felix

Observations

– Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils. -Dirty pop sprayer -All food contact surfaces and equipment that contacts food must clean, free of debris, and sanitized after each use -Clean and sanitize pop sprayer daily

ST JO FRONTIER CASINO

777 Winners Circle

Observations

– Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils. -One pop sprayer is dirty -All food contact surfaces and equipment that contacts food must clean, free of debris, and sanitized after each use -Clean and sanitize all pop sprayers every night

12/02/16

Observations

– Controlling Pests.* -A single gnat seen in the salad bar (cucumber) -Pest control is a must, any sign of pest can signal a possible major problem as pest are know to habor and spread bacteria and virus, and must be dealt with immediately -Find the source of gnats and eliminate them using approved pesticides and cleaning chemicals in floor drains. Contaminated cucumber voluntarily discarded

CITY OF ST JOSEPH BODE ICE SPORTS

2500 SW PARKWAY

No observations



KELLYS PUB

1415 Frederick Ave.

No observations

CHALK & CUE LLC

216 1/2 S 8th Street

No observations

NO PLACE COUNTRY BAR

3414 S 22nd

Observations

– Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils. -Dirty ice machine -All food contact surfaces and equipment that contacts food must clean, free of debris, and sanitized after each use -Clean and sanitize ice machine



RENDEZVOUS

619 Fekux

No observations



CLUB GEEK

815 Francis

No observations



UNPLUGGED

No observations

TACO JOHNS N BELT

2205 N Belt Hwy

Observations

– Cleaning Ventilation Systems, Nuisance and Discharge Prohibition -Intake and exhaust air ducts shall be cleaned and filters changed so they are not a source of contamination by dust, dirt, and other materials. If vented to the outside, ventlation systems may not create a public health hazard or nuisance or unlawful discharge

– Repairing -The physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair at all times to insure they are cleanable and not a source of possible contamination

WENDYS S-BELT

1411 S Belt Hwy

No observations

WENDYS N-BELT

1601 N Belt Hwy

No observations

HY VEE INC GROCERY, HYVEE CONVENIENCE

205 N Belt Hwy

Observations

– Cooling, Heating, and Holding Capacities. -Equipment for cooling and heating food, and holding cold and hot food, shall be sufficient in number and capacity to provide food temperatures as specified under Chapter 3: Can not be used until repaired or replaced -1. Freezer must be at zero degrees or colder, repair ASAP

TACO JOHNS EH MALL

3702 Frederick F3

Observations

– Backflow Prevention Device, When Required.* -System/Equipmeny can not be used until it is repaired or replaced

– Using a Handwashing Facility. -A handwashing facility may not be used for any purposes other than handwashing

– Wood, Use Limitation -All bare wood surface must be sealed so they are non-absorbent, smooth and cleanable.



WAFFLE HOUSE

4223 Commonwealth Ct.

Observations

– Mechanical Warewashing Equipment, Wash Solution Temperature* -Sanitizing water temperature is too low (140.0 degrees) -A) Except as specified in ¶ (B) of this section, in a mechanical operation, the temperature of the fresh hot water sanitizing rinse as it enters the manifold may not be more than 90°C (194°F), or less than: (1) For a stationary rack, single temperature machine, 74°C (165°F); or (2) For all other machines, 82°C (180°F). -Sanitizing water temperature must reach 180.0 degrees for effective destruction of pathogens. Turn on the Booster and keep it on throughout the 24-hour shifts. Do not use the dishwasher until it is fixed. Fixed on site

– Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils. -Pop nozzles are dirty -All food contact surfaces and equipment that contacts food must clean, free of debris, and sanitized after each use -Pop nozzles are food contact surfaces and must be cleaned and sanitized daily. Clean pop nozzles in the dishwasher

– Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions -Dirty floors in the kitchen, dry storage, backroom and walk in cooler -Clean walls, floors, ceiling on a regular basis. -Scrub and clean all dirty floors

– Repairing -Cracked floor tiles in the kitchen -The physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair at all times to insure they are cleanable and not a source of possible contamination -Replace damaged floor tiles to make them smooth and easily cleanable



MAGOONS FAMOUS DELICATESSEN

632 S 8th

No observations

TACO JOHNS S-BELT

1315 S Belt Hwy

No observations



PIZZA ROYAL

5723 Lake Ave.

Observations

– Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils. -Dirty pop nozzles -All food contact surfaces and equipment that contacts food must clean, free of debris, and sanitized after each use -Pop nozzles must be cleaned and sanitized daily

LEAN KITCHEN COMPANY

1401 S Belt

Observations

– Cooling.* -Chicken in the cooler is 83.0 degrees instead 41.0 degrees -It is very important to cool foods as rapidly as possible to prevent bacterial growth. You must cool hot foods to 70F in first 2 hours then to 41F over the next 4 Hours. You can do this by ice bathing, ice paddles, using shallow containers, a blast chillers or freezer/cooling. Becareful not to overload a cooling unit. If after 2 hours you are not at 70F you must either rethermalized to 165F then recooled or discard and denatyre product. You only rethermalize ONCE!! -Cooling hot food must be done right. You have a maximum of 2 hours to cool food from 140.0 to 70.0 degrees. Ice bath or blast chillers/freezer needed for faster cooling

– Temperature Measuring Devices -No thermometers in cooling units -Must have a thermometer in all units that are cold/hot holding. -Coolers and freezers must have thermometers



SENIOR CENTER

100 S 10th

No observation



TEXAS ROADHOUSE

925 N Belt

Observations

– Food Storage -Ice cream uncovered in the walk in freezer -Must be kept covered except when in use to protect against possible contamination -Food in storage must be covered at all times

BENTON CLUB

402 N 7th St

Observations

– Raw Animal Foods.* -Raw chicken cooked to 162.0 degrees. -Use a thermometer to insure that cooked foods have reached the required cooking temperature for the type porduct being cooked. -Raw poultry must be cooked to 165.0 degrees. Educate employees on safe cooking temperature for all foods

– Covering Receptacles -Grease dumpster is full. Grease is overflowing to the ground -Dumpster must have a tight-fitting lids or doors if kept outside the food establishment for pest control and odors -Grease dumpster must be emptied once it is full. Clean up stagnant grease on the ground

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL

5107 N Belt Hwy

Observations

– Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils. -Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

PANDA EXPRESS

5301 N Belt Hwy, Suite 101

Observations

– System Maintained in Good Repair. -There should be no leaks, clogged/slow drains, properly installed -1. Toilet in men’s rest room needs to be repaired, runs after flushing

THE EXCHANGE KITCHEN

707 Edmond

Observations

– Manual and Mechanical Warewashing Equipment, Chemical Sanitization Temperature, pH, Concentration, and Hardness* -Dishwasher is no working. It has not been used since it broke -Chlorine 50-100ppm but not >200ppm Quaternary 200ppm but not >400ppm -Notify the health inspector once it is fixed

FAST GAS PRODUCTION – Fresh Faire

1702A St Joseph AVE

Observations

– Manual and Mechanical Warewashing Equipment, Chemical Sanitization Temperature, pH, Concentration, and Hardness* -No sanitizer water in the 3-compartment sink -Chlorine 50-100ppm but not >200ppm Quaternary 200ppm but not >400ppm -Food contact surfaces must be sanitized after rinsing

CLAUDIA’S KITCHEN

No observations

MOSAIC LIFE CARE

5325 Faraon

No observations



FREDDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKHOUSE

228 N Belt Hwy

No observations



OLIVE GARDEN #1765

5312 N Belt Hwy

No observations



HICKORY FARMS INC

3702 Frederick

No observations

FAST GAS #4

2625 S Belt Hwy

No observations



PIE FIVE

3508 N Belt

Observations

– Using a Handwashing Facility. -One of two hand sinks is blocked by a trash can and trash on the floor -A handwashing facility shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use. -Hand sink must be accessible for employees to wash hands at any time

– Washing,Rinsing,Sanitizing Procedures -Washed dishes are not rinsed before being sanitized -Proper order for washing wares in a 3 compartment sink is WASH, RINSE, SANITIZE -Dishes must be rinsed before sanitizing

EL MAGUEY 2

4225 Commonwealth

Observations

– Eating, Drinking, or Using Tobacco* -Employee drinks did not have straws and lids -An employee shall not, eat, drink, or use any form of tobacco only in designated areas where the contamination of exposed food; clean equipment, utensils, and linens; unwrapped single-service and single-use articles; or other items needing protection can not result. Drinks must have lids and straws to prevent hand to mouth contact. -Drink cups must be covered properly to prevent spillage onto food. Use straws in all cups. Cups must be placed in designated areas

-Temperature Control for Safety food is cooled at room temperature -It is very important to cool foods as rapidly as possible to prevent bacterial growth. You must cool hot foods to 70F in first 2 hours then to 41F over the next 4 Hours. You can do this by ice bathing, ice paddles, using shallow containers, a blast chillers or freezer/cooling. Becareful not to overload a cooling unit. If after 2 hours you are not at 70F you must either rethermalized to 165F then recooled or discard and denatyre product. You only rethermalize ONCE!! -Cooling food at room temperature will not achieve desired results within 2 hours. ice must be used to cool food fast from 140.0 to 70.0 degrees within 2 hours



THE HUMAN BEAN

4414 Commons Dr.

Observations

– Cleaning Ventilation Systems, Nuisance and Discharge Prohibition -Dirty air vents in the restroom -Intake and exhaust air ducts shall be cleaned and filters changed so they are not a source of contamination by dust, dirt, and other materials. If vented to the outside, ventlation systems may not create a public health hazard or nuisance or unlawful discharge -Air vents must be regularly cleaned

– Toilet Tissue, Availability. -No paper towels in restroom -A supply of toilet tissue shall be available at each toilet at all times. -Must have paper towels for effective drying of clean hands



KING HILL MART & LIQUOR

4702 King Hill

No observations



GARFIELD 66 LLC

1029 Garfield

Observations

– System Maintained in Good Repair* -Leaking underneath the 3-compartment sink -. A plumbing system shall be: (A) Repaired according to law; P and (B) Maintained in good repair.: Repair or replace plumbing. Repairs must be made within 72 hours or as stated -Leaking sinks must be repaired right away.

– Cleaning Ventilation Systems, Nuisance and Discharge Prohibition -Dirty air vents -Intake and exhaust air ducts shall be cleaned and filters changed so they are not a source of contamination by dust, dirt, and other materials. If vented to the outside, ventlation systems may not create a public health hazard or nuisance or unlawful discharge -Clean all air vents

– Repairing -Damaged ceiling tiles -The physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair at all times to insure they are cleanable and not a source of possible contamination -Replace damaged ceiling tiles

DELI DOGS AND MORE

3512 S 22nd St

No observations

TOPSY’S POPCORN

3702 Frederick #45

Observations

– Mechanical Ventilation -Bad odors in the restroom -If necessary to keep rooms free of excessive heat, steam, condensation, vapors, obnoxious odors, smoke, and fumes, mechanical ventilation of sufficient capacity shall be provided -Eliminate bad odors in the restroom

SOUTHGATE RESTAURANT

6106 King HIll Ave.

Observations

– System Maintained in Good Repair* -Water leaking from the pop carbonator -. A plumbing system shall be: (A) Repaired according to law; P and (B) Maintained in good repair.: Repair or replace plumbing. Repairs must be made within 72 hours or as stated -Pop carbonator leaks must be repaired right away by the pop vendor

– System Maintained in Good Repair. -Water leaking underneath the hand sink in the women’s restroom and from piping above the ceiling in the men’s restroom -There should be no leaks, clogged/slow drains, properly installed -Repair water leaks in both restrooms