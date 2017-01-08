Food Inspections for December

SMOOTH ENDINGS
3606 B Beck Rd
Observations
– Handwashing Facilities.* -A handwashing facility shall be located: (A) To allow convenient use by employees in food preparation, food dispensing, and warewashing areas; and (B) In, or immediately adjacent to, toilet rooms. -1. No hand at bar as required
– Food Storage -At least 15 cm (6 inches) above the floor.
– Repairing -The physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair at all times to insure they are cleanable and not a source of possible contamination
– Good Repair and Proper Adjustment -Equipment components such as doors, seals, hinges, fasteners, and kick plates shall be kept intact, tight, and adjusted in accordance with manufacturer’s specifications
– Toilet Rooms, Enclosed -A toilet room located on the premises shall be completely enclosed and provided with a tight-fitting and self-closing door except that this requirement does not apply to a toilet room that is located outside a food establishment and does not open directly into the food establishment such as a toilet room that is provided by the management of a shopping mall
SAN JOSE STEAKHOUSE
4015 S 169 HWY
Observations
– Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions -Clean walls, floors, ceiling on a regular basis. -1. Clean walk-in cooler floor under the shelves
MUGSHOTS LLC
1720 St. Joseph Ave.
No observations
KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN
813 S Belt Hwy
Observations
– Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Hot and Cold Holding.* -Foods that require Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food must be maintained at 41F or colder, if not, food must be discarded and denatured -1. Some foods were discarded, others moved, cooling unit was set incorrectly
– Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils. -Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.
– Wiping Cloths, Use Limitation -Keep wiping clothes in sanitizer when not in use
– Repairing -The physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair at all times to insure they are cleanable and not a source of possible contamination
FELIX STREET PUB
516 Felix
Observations
– Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils. -Dirty pop sprayer -All food contact surfaces and equipment that contacts food must clean, free of debris, and sanitized after each use -Clean and sanitize pop sprayer daily
ST JO FRONTIER CASINO
777 Winners Circle
Observations
– Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils. -One pop sprayer is dirty -All food contact surfaces and equipment that contacts food must clean, free of debris, and sanitized after each use -Clean and sanitize all pop sprayers every night
12/02/16
Observations
– Controlling Pests.* -A single gnat seen in the salad bar (cucumber) -Pest control is a must, any sign of pest can signal a possible major problem as pest are know to habor and spread bacteria and virus, and must be dealt with immediately -Find the source of gnats and eliminate them using approved pesticides and cleaning chemicals in floor drains. Contaminated cucumber voluntarily discarded
CITY OF ST JOSEPH BODE ICE SPORTS
2500 SW PARKWAY
No observations
KELLYS PUB
1415 Frederick Ave.
No observations
CHALK & CUE LLC
216 1/2 S 8th Street
No observations
NO PLACE COUNTRY BAR
3414 S 22nd
Observations
– Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils. -Dirty ice machine -All food contact surfaces and equipment that contacts food must clean, free of debris, and sanitized after each use -Clean and sanitize ice machine
RENDEZVOUS
619 Fekux
No observations
CLUB GEEK
815 Francis
No observations
UNPLUGGED
No observations
TACO JOHNS N BELT
2205 N Belt Hwy
Observations
– Cleaning Ventilation Systems, Nuisance and Discharge Prohibition -Intake and exhaust air ducts shall be cleaned and filters changed so they are not a source of contamination by dust, dirt, and other materials. If vented to the outside, ventlation systems may not create a public health hazard or nuisance or unlawful discharge
– Repairing -The physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair at all times to insure they are cleanable and not a source of possible contamination
WENDYS S-BELT
1411 S Belt Hwy
No observations
WENDYS N-BELT
1601 N Belt Hwy
No observations
HY VEE INC GROCERY, HYVEE CONVENIENCE
205 N Belt Hwy
Observations
– Cooling, Heating, and Holding Capacities. -Equipment for cooling and heating food, and holding cold and hot food, shall be sufficient in number and capacity to provide food temperatures as specified under Chapter 3: Can not be used until repaired or replaced -1. Freezer must be at zero degrees or colder, repair ASAP
TACO JOHNS EH MALL
3702 Frederick F3
Observations
– Backflow Prevention Device, When Required.* -System/Equipmeny can not be used until it is repaired or replaced
– Using a Handwashing Facility. -A handwashing facility may not be used for any purposes other than handwashing
– Wood, Use Limitation -All bare wood surface must be sealed so they are non-absorbent, smooth and cleanable.
WAFFLE HOUSE
4223 Commonwealth Ct.
Observations
– Mechanical Warewashing Equipment, Wash Solution Temperature* -Sanitizing water temperature is too low (140.0 degrees) -A) Except as specified in ¶ (B) of this section, in a mechanical operation, the temperature of the fresh hot water sanitizing rinse as it enters the manifold may not be more than 90°C (194°F), or less than: (1) For a stationary rack, single temperature machine, 74°C (165°F); or (2) For all other machines, 82°C (180°F). -Sanitizing water temperature must reach 180.0 degrees for effective destruction of pathogens. Turn on the Booster and keep it on throughout the 24-hour shifts. Do not use the dishwasher until it is fixed. Fixed on site
– Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils. -Pop nozzles are dirty -All food contact surfaces and equipment that contacts food must clean, free of debris, and sanitized after each use -Pop nozzles are food contact surfaces and must be cleaned and sanitized daily. Clean pop nozzles in the dishwasher
– Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions -Dirty floors in the kitchen, dry storage, backroom and walk in cooler -Clean walls, floors, ceiling on a regular basis. -Scrub and clean all dirty floors
– Repairing -Cracked floor tiles in the kitchen -The physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair at all times to insure they are cleanable and not a source of possible contamination -Replace damaged floor tiles to make them smooth and easily cleanable
MAGOONS FAMOUS DELICATESSEN
632 S 8th
No observations
TACO JOHNS S-BELT
1315 S Belt Hwy
No observations
PIZZA ROYAL
5723 Lake Ave.
Observations
– Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils. -Dirty pop nozzles -All food contact surfaces and equipment that contacts food must clean, free of debris, and sanitized after each use -Pop nozzles must be cleaned and sanitized daily
LEAN KITCHEN COMPANY
1401 S Belt
Observations
– Cooling.* -Chicken in the cooler is 83.0 degrees instead 41.0 degrees -It is very important to cool foods as rapidly as possible to prevent bacterial growth. You must cool hot foods to 70F in first 2 hours then to 41F over the next 4 Hours. You can do this by ice bathing, ice paddles, using shallow containers, a blast chillers or freezer/cooling. Becareful not to overload a cooling unit. If after 2 hours you are not at 70F you must either rethermalized to 165F then recooled or discard and denatyre product. You only rethermalize ONCE!! -Cooling hot food must be done right. You have a maximum of 2 hours to cool food from 140.0 to 70.0 degrees. Ice bath or blast chillers/freezer needed for faster cooling
– Temperature Measuring Devices -No thermometers in cooling units -Must have a thermometer in all units that are cold/hot holding. -Coolers and freezers must have thermometers
SENIOR CENTER
100 S 10th
No observation
TEXAS ROADHOUSE
925 N Belt
Observations
– Food Storage -Ice cream uncovered in the walk in freezer -Must be kept covered except when in use to protect against possible contamination -Food in storage must be covered at all times
BENTON CLUB
402 N 7th St
Observations
– Raw Animal Foods.* -Raw chicken cooked to 162.0 degrees. -Use a thermometer to insure that cooked foods have reached the required cooking temperature for the type porduct being cooked. -Raw poultry must be cooked to 165.0 degrees. Educate employees on safe cooking temperature for all foods
– Covering Receptacles -Grease dumpster is full. Grease is overflowing to the ground -Dumpster must have a tight-fitting lids or doors if kept outside the food establishment for pest control and odors -Grease dumpster must be emptied once it is full. Clean up stagnant grease on the ground
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL
5107 N Belt Hwy
Observations
– Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils. -Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.
PANDA EXPRESS
5301 N Belt Hwy, Suite 101
Observations
– System Maintained in Good Repair. -There should be no leaks, clogged/slow drains, properly installed -1. Toilet in men’s rest room needs to be repaired, runs after flushing
THE EXCHANGE KITCHEN
707 Edmond
Observations
– Manual and Mechanical Warewashing Equipment, Chemical Sanitization Temperature, pH, Concentration, and Hardness* -Dishwasher is no working. It has not been used since it broke -Chlorine 50-100ppm but not >200ppm Quaternary 200ppm but not >400ppm -Notify the health inspector once it is fixed
FAST GAS PRODUCTION – Fresh Faire
1702A St Joseph AVE
Observations
– Manual and Mechanical Warewashing Equipment, Chemical Sanitization Temperature, pH, Concentration, and Hardness* -No sanitizer water in the 3-compartment sink -Chlorine 50-100ppm but not >200ppm Quaternary 200ppm but not >400ppm -Food contact surfaces must be sanitized after rinsing
CLAUDIA’S KITCHEN
No observations
MOSAIC LIFE CARE
5325 Faraon
No observations
FREDDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKHOUSE
228 N Belt Hwy
No observations
OLIVE GARDEN #1765
5312 N Belt Hwy
No observations
HICKORY FARMS INC
3702 Frederick
No observations
FAST GAS #4
2625 S Belt Hwy
No observations
PIE FIVE
3508 N Belt
Observations
– Using a Handwashing Facility. -One of two hand sinks is blocked by a trash can and trash on the floor -A handwashing facility shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use. -Hand sink must be accessible for employees to wash hands at any time
– Washing,Rinsing,Sanitizing Procedures -Washed dishes are not rinsed before being sanitized -Proper order for washing wares in a 3 compartment sink is WASH, RINSE, SANITIZE -Dishes must be rinsed before sanitizing
EL MAGUEY 2
4225 Commonwealth
Observations
– Eating, Drinking, or Using Tobacco* -Employee drinks did not have straws and lids -An employee shall not, eat, drink, or use any form of tobacco only in designated areas where the contamination of exposed food; clean equipment, utensils, and linens; unwrapped single-service and single-use articles; or other items needing protection can not result. Drinks must have lids and straws to prevent hand to mouth contact. -Drink cups must be covered properly to prevent spillage onto food. Use straws in all cups. Cups must be placed in designated areas
-Temperature Control for Safety food is cooled at room temperature -It is very important to cool foods as rapidly as possible to prevent bacterial growth. You must cool hot foods to 70F in first 2 hours then to 41F over the next 4 Hours. You can do this by ice bathing, ice paddles, using shallow containers, a blast chillers or freezer/cooling. Becareful not to overload a cooling unit. If after 2 hours you are not at 70F you must either rethermalized to 165F then recooled or discard and denatyre product. You only rethermalize ONCE!! -Cooling food at room temperature will not achieve desired results within 2 hours. ice must be used to cool food fast from 140.0 to 70.0 degrees within 2 hours
THE HUMAN BEAN
4414 Commons Dr.
Observations
– Cleaning Ventilation Systems, Nuisance and Discharge Prohibition -Dirty air vents in the restroom -Intake and exhaust air ducts shall be cleaned and filters changed so they are not a source of contamination by dust, dirt, and other materials. If vented to the outside, ventlation systems may not create a public health hazard or nuisance or unlawful discharge -Air vents must be regularly cleaned
– Toilet Tissue, Availability. -No paper towels in restroom -A supply of toilet tissue shall be available at each toilet at all times. -Must have paper towels for effective drying of clean hands
KING HILL MART & LIQUOR
4702 King Hill
No observations
GARFIELD 66 LLC
1029 Garfield
Observations
– System Maintained in Good Repair* -Leaking underneath the 3-compartment sink -. A plumbing system shall be: (A) Repaired according to law; P and (B) Maintained in good repair.: Repair or replace plumbing. Repairs must be made within 72 hours or as stated -Leaking sinks must be repaired right away.
– Cleaning Ventilation Systems, Nuisance and Discharge Prohibition -Dirty air vents -Intake and exhaust air ducts shall be cleaned and filters changed so they are not a source of contamination by dust, dirt, and other materials. If vented to the outside, ventlation systems may not create a public health hazard or nuisance or unlawful discharge -Clean all air vents
– Repairing -Damaged ceiling tiles -The physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair at all times to insure they are cleanable and not a source of possible contamination -Replace damaged ceiling tiles
DELI DOGS AND MORE
3512 S 22nd St
No observations
TOPSY’S POPCORN
3702 Frederick #45
Observations
– Mechanical Ventilation -Bad odors in the restroom -If necessary to keep rooms free of excessive heat, steam, condensation, vapors, obnoxious odors, smoke, and fumes, mechanical ventilation of sufficient capacity shall be provided -Eliminate bad odors in the restroom
SOUTHGATE RESTAURANT
6106 King HIll Ave.
Observations
– System Maintained in Good Repair* -Water leaking from the pop carbonator -. A plumbing system shall be: (A) Repaired according to law; P and (B) Maintained in good repair.: Repair or replace plumbing. Repairs must be made within 72 hours or as stated -Pop carbonator leaks must be repaired right away by the pop vendor
– System Maintained in Good Repair. -Water leaking underneath the hand sink in the women’s restroom and from piping above the ceiling in the men’s restroom -There should be no leaks, clogged/slow drains, properly installed -Repair water leaks in both restrooms