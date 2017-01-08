Planned road work for Northwest Missouri, Jan. 9 – 15

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the Northwest Missouri region planned for the week of Jan. 9 – 15 from the Missouri Department of Transportation. In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. With the possibility of winter weather, scheduled maintenance and construction projects may be postponed.

MoDOT reminds the public to stay alert, watch for road work, buckle up, slow down, and drive with extreme caution through work zones and in changing weather conditions.

For more information about a project, please contact MoDOT at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT or visit www.modot.org/northwest/.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 275 – Pothole patching, Jan. 9 – 10

Buchanan County

Route 6 – Pothole patching, Jan. 9 – 13

Route 116 – From Route M to Route E for sealing, Jan. 9 – 13

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – CLOSED at the Route 13 overpass for bridge maintenance, Jan. 9 – 13, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Traffic will be directed up and over the ramps at Hamilton during the closure.

Clinton County

Route 116 – From U.S. Route 169 to the Buchanan County line for sealing, Jan. 9 – 13

Route 33 – From Isley Road to 209th Street for drainage work, Jan. 9 – 13

Route 33 – From Clinton Street to Short Street in Lathrop for drainage work, Jan. 9 – 13

Daviess County

Route 13 – From Route 6 to Route HH for sealing, Jan. 9 – 13

Gentry County

Route Z – Sealing, Jan. 9 – 13

Holt County

Route 111 – From the city limits of Big Lake to the city limits of Craig for shoulder repair, Jan. 9 – 13

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Eastbound from Route 11 to Route 5 for pothole patching and sealing, Jan. 9 – 11

U.S. Route 36 – Westbound from Route 5 to Route FF for pothole patching and sealing, Jan. 9 – 11

Route 5 – Shoulder work, Jan. 12 – 13

Mercer County

Route P – CLOSED at the Brushy Creek Bridge for a bridge replacement. The road will be closed until February 2017.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – From the One Hundred and Two River Bridge to Route 46 for shoulder work, Jan. 9 – 13

U.S. Route 136 – From Route J to the Gentry County line for sealing, Jan. 9 – 13

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 and Routes 5 and 129 – Pothole patching, Jan. 9 – 13