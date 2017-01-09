Obituaries January 5-6

Linda Jo Anderson

1941-2017

Linda Jo Anderson, 75, Savannah, Missouri went to be with her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ Thursday January 5, 2017, due to severe dementia.

She had lived at Laverna Heights Nursing Home in Savannah, Missouri for the past 10 months.

Linda Jo was born March 1, 1941 in St. Joseph Missouri to William and Vida Jo (Downing) Foster, they preceded her in death.

She married James A. Anderson March 7, 1959, he survives of the home. They enjoyed nearly 58 years of marriage and were blessed with two daughters, Stacy and Ronny Jo Anderson.

Jim and Linda Jo owned and published the Buchanan County Farmer/Gower-Stewartsville Gazette from 1970-1988. Linda Jo had worked for the newspaper several years prior to purchasing the publication.

Linda Jo was an avid outdoors person, loving to care for their huge lawn with lots of flowers, a fish pond and other decorative pieces. She always decorated her home for the holidays, especially Christmas, making sure she had a Christmas tree in every room of their home. She and Jim lived in the Faucett Community their entire life.

She was a very active member of Faucett Baptist Church serving as Church Clerk, VBS Director, kitchen committee and anything else she was called upon to do.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Stacy Lynn Anderson; brother, Errol Lee Foster; and brother-in-law, Ronnie Anderson.

Additional survivors include daughter, Ronny Jo Anderson (Bernie); and a very special granddaughter Alexis Lynne Cotton.

Everyone loved Linda Jo and she will be extremely missed by family, friends, neighbors and former coworkers at The Buchanan County Farmer.

The family requests you to dress comfortable because Linda Jo will be in her favorite attire, jeans and a sweatshirt.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Faucett Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. For those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Faucett Baptist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Gary Lee Wells Sr.

1939-2017

Gary Lee Wells Sr., 77, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, January 5, 2017 at his home. He was born June 3, 1939 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of the late Mildred & Charles Wells. He married Charlotte Johnson on January 18, 1966, and she survives of the home. He retired from the construction industry working for Union Local 579. He served in the United States Army, and enjoyed fishing at Truman Lake with his friends. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, son, Allen Sauter, brother, Larry Wells, and sister, Barb Greer. He is survived by wife, Charlotte Rose Wells of St. Joseph, MO, sons, Gary Lee Wells, Jr., Brian (Shantell) Wells, and Ronnie (Kelly) Sauter all of St. Joseph, MO, 9 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the Rupp Funeral Home with the family receiving friends from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

James Perkins

1930-2017

Ret. U.S. Army Col. James Richard Perkins, 86, Atchison, Kansas died unexpectedly at his residence.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 12:30 P.M. at the Riverbend Bible Church with Pastor Bob Flack officiating. Interment will follow in Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Riverbend Bible Church and may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with whom the final arrangements have been entrusted. Online condolences may be left at www.arensbergpruett.com.

James was born June 8, 1930 in Van Buren, Missouri the son of James Moses and Anna Myrek Perkins. He attended schools in Van Buren, Missouri; St. Louis, Missouri and New Orleans, Louisianna.

James served in the United States Army from 1966 until his retirement in 1986 with the rank of Colonel. He served as Chaplain for thirty years most recently at Ft. Leavenworth from 1983 until 1986.

Mr. Perkins relocated to Atchison, Kansas in November of 2016 from Hot Springs, Arkansas. He was a member of Lake Hamilton Baptist Church in Hot Springs and attended Riverbend Bible Church since moving to Atchison.

Survivors include three sons, James R. (Karen) Perkins, Jr., Florissant, MO; Peter K. Perkins, North Little Rock, ARK; John A. (Lindsay) Perkins, St. Louis, MO; two step-sons, Andrae (Michelle) Bopp, Walla Walla, WA; Anthony (Janet) Bopp, Booneville, MO; six grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.

Mildred J. King

1925-2017

Mildred J. King, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, January 6, 2017.

She was born August 16, 1925 in St. Joseph, to Amanda Mydland (Thompson) Hill. Her mother was born in Mydland, Norway, and her father, Ralph R. Hill, was a St. Joseph native.

Mildred married Calvin Cyrus King, from Burr Oak, Kansas, on Sept. 21, 1946, not very long after Calvin returned from the battlefields of World War II, where he fought at Guadalcanal. They enjoyed more than 62 years together until his death on Jan. 2, 2009. For 14 years of their retirement, from 1985 to 1999, Mildred and Calvin lived in Florida, where “every day was like a vacation.”

Calvin worked as a supervisor at Armour’s for more than 40 years, and Millie worked at Swifts for many years. During World War II, Mildred worked in St. Joseph at the sub depot for an Army officer, a job she truly enjoyed. Her mom, Amanda, was one of the heroic “Rosie the Riveters” during World War II.

Mildred and Calvin were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Sonja Lee King, on July 23, 1947. A case of encephalitis, a side effect of the measles, took their beloved daughter to heaven on April 20, 1957. A baby girl died at birth on March 11, 1958.

Mildred is much appreciated and well-loved by many, especially by her brothers, Ralph Alden Hill(Carol), of Navarre, Florida, and Alfred Taylor Hill(Carole), of Irvine, California. Mildred has several nieces and nephews, and among them are: Debra Jean Hill of Gulf Breeze, Florida; Ralph Arthur Hill of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and James Steven Hill, Karen Sue Hill, Susan Ann (Hill) Campbell and Barbara Lynn Hill, all of California. She also has several great-nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Savannah Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made to Jounrey Baptist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.