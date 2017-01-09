Police investigating Sunday night Dollar General robbery

Police are searching for two suspects after a Dollar General was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night.

According to Sgt. Wayne Byrom with the St. Joseph Police Department, around 10 p.m., two men wearing black ski masks entered the Dollar General at 3417 South 22nd Street. One displayed a pistol and demanded cash. The suspects took the cash drawer and fled on foot.

Sgt. Byrom said the suspects were described as being two younger men but there’s no good description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 238-TIPS.