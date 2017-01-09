Temperatures warm up this week

A warmer and somewhat active work week is expected. Tuesday morning, there is a chance for patchy drizzle in far eastern KS and all of MO. Wednesday evening, there is chance for light rain mainly along and east of HWY 65. As temperatures drop though, areas north of HWY 36 may see some wintry mix. At this time, little accumulation is expected both Tuesday and Wednesday. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Light south southwest wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after 9 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday: Patchy drizzle before noon. Widespread fog, mainly before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Thursday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 15.

Friday: Cloudy, with a high near 23.

Friday Night: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday: A chance of snow and sleet. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A chance of sleet. Cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A chance of rain, freezing rain, and sleet. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 50%.