Two injured in rollover crash



Two Tarkio women were injured in a rollover crash Saturday afterbnoon north of Craig, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Penny Caldwell of Tarkio was driving along U.S. Highway 59 shortly before 4pm Saturday when she lost control of her pickup.

The truck left the roadway to the right, and then crossed the highway and went off the left side, where it slammed into an embankment and rolled onto its top.

Caldwell, 45, and a passenger, Martha Johnson, 50, suffered what were described as moderate injuries in the crash. Caldwell was transported to Fairfax Community Hospital. Johnson was flown to Mosaic Life Care.