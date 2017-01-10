Police investigating an armed robbery and two hit and runs overnight

St. Joseph Police are investigating three separate incidents that took place in the span of 20 minutes early Tuesday morning.

According to Sgt. Brett Kelley, police are searching for two male suspects after an armed robbery at the Burger King at 1212 North Belt Highway. Around 1:12 a.m., two men wearing masks entered the back door of the Burger King, displayed a semi-automatic handgun, ordered everyone to the floor and fled with an unknown amount of cash.

Around 12:51 a.m. an officer was dispatched to a single vehicle crash at 1300 South 36th street. While in route, driving east on Mitchell Avenue approaching 30th Street, a white Ford F-150 pickup pulled out in front of the patrol car. The rear passenger side of the truck was damaged and the police vehicle had front end damage and was towed to the station. The truck and driver fled the scene. The officer was not injured. The driver of the vehicle in the crash the officer was in route to was transported to Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries and taken into custody for DWI.

Officers are also searching for a driver who fled the scene of a two vehicle crash around 1:16 a.m. The crash at 2120 Alabama resulted in heavy damage to the back driver’s side corner on both vehicles. The driver of one vehicle was transported to Mosaic Life Care with apparent severe injuries and the other driver fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 238-TIPS.