Power restored to Mosaic Plazas after crash with electrical pole

(Update 11:53 a.m.) – Mosaic Life Care said power is back on to all areas after a car crashed into an electrical pole on Riverside Tuesday.

Shortly before 11:40 a.m. the hospital reported that Plaza 1, 2 & 3 along with some offsite clinics were without power due to a car hitting an electrical pole on Riverside Road.

Power was then reported by the hospital to be fully restored about 14 minutes later.

Mosaic said the main hospital had no interruption of power. Also, it said patient care was not affected. Operations were are on alternate power sources.