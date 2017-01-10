St. Joseph man accused of sex crime with a child

A 47-year-old man is accused of committing a sexual act in Buchanan County with a child under the age of 14.

Rex Sapp of St. Joseph was charged Tuesday with a felony for first-degree statutory sodomy. According to court documents, Sapp committed the crime in May 0f 2016 during day time hours.

“The family of the victim allowed Sapp access to (the victim) after the allegations came to light. According to witness statements, there were more than just 1 sexual encounter” said Det. Dustin Robinson with the St. Joseph Police Department in court documents. “Sapp has been accused of a sexual crime involving a younger child in recent history.”

Sapp is being held on $50,000 cash bail. An arraignment is set for Friday.