Warm temps continue before winter weather returns Friday

It will be a rollercoaster ride in terms of temperatures the next few days as several weather disturbances impact the area. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, before a strong cold front moves over the region on Thursday. This will set the stage for developing wintry weather by Friday night as freezing rain overspreads the region, and then continues through at least early Sunday.

Today: A chance of drizzle, mainly between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a temperature falling to around 35 by 5 p.m. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. South wind around 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. North wind 9 to 11 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 28. North northwest wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.

Friday Night: A chance of sleet before 9 p.m., then a chance of freezing rain. Cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday: A chance of freezing rain before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: A chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Rain and freezing rain likely, possibly mixed with sleet. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain, freezing rain, and sleet. The sleet could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

M.L.King Day: A chance of rain, freezing rain, and sleet. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.