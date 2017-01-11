Accountant turned comedian to perform in St. Joseph

An accountant who now touts himself as one of the world’s cleanest comedians will perform at the Robidoux Landing Playhouse this weekend.

Kent Rader, who lives in Kansas City, originally worked as an accountant for 17 years.

“I was working in the healthcare industry and Medicare was changing how people were going to be reimbursed and people needed to learn how to read a financial statement and how a budget is prepared,” Rader said. “I started doing programs all over the country for home care associations and it was so dry that I started telling stories and I enjoyed making people laugh.”

From there he became a professional speaker and went into stand up comedy to learn how to be more entertaining as a speaker.

“I had to be clean to be a speaker and, inadvertently, I figured out that when you go into stand up and you work clean, you truly find out what is funny instead of relying on profanity or whatever as a punchline,” Rader said. “I worked with Chris Rock years ago and he said, ‘You know, I tell kids today, start clean because you can always dirty it up later,’ but it truly helps you find what is funny and I just never cared to dirty it up after that.”

Rader will perform at the 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Robidoux Landing Playhouse located at 103 Francis Street in St. Joseph.

For tickets and more information, click here and for more about Rader, go to his website.